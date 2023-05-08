The body of a 23-year-old father and DoorDash driver was reportedly found in Richmond, Virginia, a matter of days after three suspects were arrested with the missing man’s Honda Civic in connection with a deadly shooting.

“[S]ad news to pass along,” WTVR’s Jon Burkett reported late Sunday. “Sources confirm the body of missing man Cameron Cole of Prince George County has been found in south Richmond. Family has been notified.”

Prince George County’s Cameron Taylor Cole was last seen alive on April 28 in Chester, Va., investigators said previously. Cole, the father to a newborn son, worked for Amazon but also delivered food through DoorDash for extra income. Family became concerned for Cameron’s wellbeing when, without explanation, he failed to meet up with his mother later on April 28.

“According to his family, he was delivering for DoorDash earlier that day and was supposed to meet his mother later that evening, he never showed up. His phone has since been turned off. His family said this is out of character for him not to be in contact with his family. Cameron has multiple tattoos,” said a missing person poster. “He may be driving a dark gray, 2016 Honda Civic EX with a sunroof, VA tags: TXB5401.”

Cameron’s father Mike Cole said late last week that he feared he would be getting a call to identify his son’s body.

“My worst fear is someone jumped him and I’m going to get that call to identify him,” he said, according to WTVR. “A dad shouldn’t have to do that. I just want to know what happened. I’ll never stop looking for him.”

Although it is not yet clear what led to Cole’s death, authorities have revealed that Xavier Brown, 22, Demond Williams, 39, and Isabelle Battle, 19, were found Wednesday with Cole’s stolen vehicle as investigators probed the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Ckristofer Tyler. While Brown and Williams face charges of conspiracy to commit murder in Tyler’s death, Battle is charged with grand larceny.

The fatal shooting unfolded at a gas station parking lot in Richmond following a dispute.

Tyler, once shot, tried to escape in an SUV but slammed into a cement truck.

Authorities said that Williams and Battle were arrested first. Brown was arrested after he allegedly tried to flee the scene on foot.

Additional charges are reportedly pending, but it was unclear as of Monday morning if those will include homicide charges in connection with Cole’s death. Local reporting suggested that, at minimum, pending charges will relate to the suspects’ alleged possession of Cole’s stolen vehicle.

