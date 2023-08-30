A 9-year-old child was removed Tuesday from a New Jersey house of horrors after an out-of-state animal rescue group raised concerns about a couple who had been fostering dogs.

According to the Evesham Township Police Department, the conditions at the Main Street corner home where Marlton residents 35-year-old Rebecca Halbach and 32-year-old Brandon Leconey were living with a young child and numerous animals — dead and alive — were “extremely poor” and shocking.

Police Chief Walt Miller said during a press conference that he’s never seen anything like this in all his years in law enforcement.

“Some of the dogs were still alive,” he said. “There was a large number of dogs that had since been deceased and were in various portions of decay.”

Miller also remarked that, based on what investigators found at the scene, it was “definitely concerning having a 9-year-old child living in this home, sleeping in this home, eating in this home.”

After receiving a tip about the homeowners through North Carolina-based animal rescue nonprofit Tender Mercies and a witness who visited the property, authorities executed a search and “found living and deceased dogs in the residence,” where the conditions were “extremely poor due to the amount of deceased animals throughout the home.”

The home was filled with 14 living dogs and “in excess of 30 deceased dogs in the residence, throughout the living space of the home,” authorities said. There were also living cats and rabbits, though it’s unclear how many.

“One dog was in such poor health, that euthanization was required,” cops said, adding that investigators believe “as many as 100 dogs have died in this home, many of which are present in the home or are suspected to have been buried on the property.”

Chief Miller told reporters that cops found a “burial spot” behind the house.

The child found in the home is now in the custody of the Garden State’s Division of Child Protection & Permanency, cops said.

More Law&Crime coverage: Couple accused of keeping 88 ‘severely neglected’ animals, 40 ‘mostly decomposing’ remains inside Nebraska home

Halbach and Leconey are now charged with second-degree animal cruelty and third-degree animal cruelty/neglect, and authorities signaled that more animal cruelty charges will be brought once investigators find out the exact number of animal deaths.

Local Fox affiliate WTFX reported that responding authorities overcome by the foul stench of ammonia in the home had to don hazmat suits.

A sign with a dog and cat on it and the words “Rescued is my favorite breed” was visible outside the home.

While Leconey was booked into the Burlington County Jail, Halbach was initially “evaluated at the hospital for an unrelated medical condition,” cops said. She will also be booked when that issue is resolved.

After news of the suspects’ charges broke, Tender Mercies shed more light on the scope of the cruelty the suspects allegedly inflicted on numerous dogs.

“Our hearts are totally broken. Shadow is now dead due to a sorry rescue that was suppose to be a good rescue in NJ in a state that has great animal laws. They got 26 puppies and 3 mamas Roxy, Brandi and Shadow from us,” the group said. “After seeing a picture of Brandi looking too thin, we insisted on picking up the mamas. We were shocked to learn that Shadow just died. Also, one of Brandi”s puppies died while in their care.”

Tender Mercies also blamed an Evesham-based animal rescue for its alleged role in the case.

“Yesterday, one of our donors picked up Roxy and Brandi from NJ and took them to their home last night. The shape our babies are in is totally disgusting,” the post continued. “A police report was filed and many other dogs, cats and rabbits removed from the foster’s house. Shadow’s death will not be in vain, she saved other dogs and we will make sure that Lynn’s Animal Rescue is shut down.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, a Facebook page and website for Lynn’s Animal Rescue are no longer active.

A cached and web archive version of the Lynn’s Animal Rescue website said it is a “small loving organization” that does “everything in our power to bring the sick back to good health, socialize the shy and timid and find the perfect home for every cat and dog.”

“We make sure all of our rescues are healthy, happy and properly suited for their new home,” the site continued, saying “we try to save as many as possible from unwarranted euthanasia.”

