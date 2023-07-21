An arrest has been made in the tragic death of a Texas mother who was killed on Mother’s Day after being caught in the crossfire of a multi-car shootout as she was driving her teenage daughter to get a prom dress.

Charlton Porter, 27, is expected to be charged with murder in the death of Ana Moreno, local Fox affiliate KDFW reported. Moreno, 39, was driving her daughter Amy Rodriguez, a high school senior, to get her hair done in Dallas on May 14 when gunfire broke out between two cars driving on the same road. Moreno, caught in the crossfire, was shot in the throat.

Porter was reportedly arrested Thursday in New Orleans, Louisiana, on a separate murder charge stemming from a June 25 shooting there, KDFW reported.

“It was hard thinking that he was just going to continue to live his life and my sister was gone,” Moreno’s sister, Aura Moreno, told the station. “She didn’t do anything wrong.”

Moreno had planned to take Amy to pick up her prom dress before the dance scheduled for that night. The incident occurred near a shopping center in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of the largest city in North Texas. Responding officers said Moreno and three men were found with gunshot wounds.

According to the Dallas Police Department, shots came from vehicles on both sides of Moreno’s vehicle.

“All she heard was gunshots, and she said my mom made a signal like she couldn’t breathe, and then she leaned on Amy’s shoulder and that’s when they crashed, and that’s when Amy said she called the ambulance,” Moreno’s daughter Michelle Rodriguez said.

A GoFundMe was started by her family to help with funeral expenses.

“With heavy hearts we share that Ana was suddenly taken away from us due to gun violence,” the fundraiser started by Aura Moreno reads. “On May 13th she was driving with her daughter to pick up her prom dress. She left a son and two daughters. We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us with condolences. We will appreciate everyone’s help in putting Ana to rest.”

Colin Kalmbacher contributed to this report.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]