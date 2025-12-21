A Texas man is accused of breaking into his pregnant ex-girlfriend's house and ambushing her as she came home — shooting the woman "through" her neck and face then blasting her mom — as the ex's three children watched, cops say.

Christopher Mike, 32, allegedly broke in through a back door on Nov. 19 and then hid in Sylvia Scott's Fort Worth home until she arrived at the residence with her mother Allura Stewart. The women spoke to local Fox affiliate KDFW about the incident and recounted what happened.

"I was shot in the neck, and it went through my face," Scott said about a bullet that Mike fired at her as she entered the residence through a garage door.

"He just appeared out of nowhere and shot her and looked at me and shot me," Stewart recalled. "Then he ran deeper into the house, and I thought he was going to hurt the kids."

Mike, who is the father of Scott's unborn child, was allegedly violent during the former couple's relationship, which ended in November, according to Scott.

The mother managed to crawl to her car after being shot and called 911. Her baby survived the attack, KDFW reports. The children in the home were not targeted, but are said to be experiencing nightmares after the incident.

"There were a number of events that happened before this one," Scott told the station.

Mike was allegedly living with Scott before their relationship ended. She believes he was tracking her location using an Apple iPad that he left with her.

"I don't feel at ease," Scott said.

Online records show that Mike is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and kidnapping in connection with the alleged incident. He was being held without bond over the weekend and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2026.