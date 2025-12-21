A Florida man "started a countdown from five to one" as he pointed a rifle at an already-wounded victim and demanding his keys before he opened fire, cops say.

Sylvester Grice-Jordan, 32, stands accused of second-degree murder and using a weapon while committing a felony in the death of Yasmany Rodriguez Fernandez. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, Miami Gardens police responded shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday to the 3300 block of NW 177th Terrace for a shooting.

When they arrived, cops saw Grice-Jordan allegedly holding a rifle. Officers ordered for him to drop the weapon, which he did. Cops then found Fernandez dead on the porch, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Inside the home were the victim's wife, stepdaughter and 8-month-old baby who were unharmed.

Fernandez's stepdaughter told police she was in a relationship with Grice-Jordan and the two had lived in the home where the alleged murder occurred since April. But after several issues with the defendant, the victim's wife asked him to leave, which he did on Dec. 15. Grice-Jordan left his dog behind and his ex-girlfriend's family asked that he come pick up the dog after he pooped and peed in the home, cops wrote.

This sparked an argument and he said he would go retrieve the dog, the affidavit said. Once the suspect showed up, he came inside the home briefly and had an altercation with the victim. Both men were armed at the time but neither were holding their guns, per cops. Grice-Jordan went outside and Fernandez put the gun on a table and followed him to the porch where they argued, the affidavit stated.

The wife, stepdaughter and baby were inside when they heard a gunshot. Fernandez yelled that he was shot and told them to call 911.

Surveillance video captured the suspect asking why Fernandez had a gun and then demanding the victim's keys, the affidavit said.

"The defendant then told the victim he had five seconds and started a countdown from five to one as he was still holding the rifle at the victim's head as he laid on the ground shot," cops wrote.

Grice-Jordan allegedly fired several more shots.

Cops arrested Grice-Jordan and took him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he remains without bond. He has a hearing set for Monday morning.