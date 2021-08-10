Alleged Murderer Barry Morphew Accused Wife of Affair, Threatened to ‘Shoot Off’ the Other Man’s ‘Balls,’ FBI Testifies

Accused murderer Barry Morphew, 53, did five trash runs on the May 10, 2020, the day his wife and alleged victim Suzanne Morphew went missing, investigators testified in court on Tuesday.

After one of the agents itemized those alleged trips, another spoke of the husband’s rage upon learning of his wife’s affair.

“If I find him, I will shoot off his balls, and shove them down his throat,” Barry Morphew allegedly said, according to the testimony of FBI agent Kenneth Harris, as reported by the Fox-affiliated local station KXRM.

Agent Harris is being asked about Holly Wilson and a conversation she had with #BarryMorphew. Barry was accusing #SuzanneMorphew of sleeping with a man in a basement in November. He allegedly told Holly, "If I find him, I will shoot off his balls, and shove them down his throat." — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 10, 2021

Retired FBI agent Jonathan Grusing detailed the handful of garbage trips and a stay at a hotel north of the family’s home. Ostensibly, Morphew left his home in Salida, Colorado, for a construction job, but ex-Agent Grusing said Barry Morphew and the client company would have known they were not allowed to work on that or any Sunday in the city of Bloomfield near Denver.

Agent Grusing mentions that #BarryMorphew, as well as Garrett Construction Company, knew that they couldn’t work on Sunday in the city of Broomfield. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 10, 2021

TRASH RUN #3: At 9:12 a.m. #BarryMorphew leaves the hotel. Goes up and around the worksite never parks then goes to McDonald’s in Broomfield. Throws items away here. He is seen pushing trash down into the trash can with both hands, according to the surveillance video. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 10, 2021

Barry Morphew allegedly said that he threw away tranquilizer material in his final trash trip.

TRASH RUN #5: FBI has video of. #BarryMorphew mentioned to investigators he had thrown away tranquilizer material. That is the only thing he would say that he threw away. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 10, 2021

Suzanne engaged in a yearslong affair with her high school classmate Jeff Libler, a married father-of-six, the court heard on Monday. She was done with Barry as a spouse. In texts with a longtime friend, she claimed he was a manipulative “Jekyll and Hyde,” and she was only staying with him until their younger daughter left the home. According to Agent Harris, Barry leveraged Suzanne’s history as a two-time cancer survivor against her.

According to Harris, When Suzanne told Sheila that she wanted to leave Barry. He would respond by saying, “How would you pay for things, like your medical bills for cancer?” — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 9, 2021

Agent Harris testified on Tuesday that Barry Morphew correctly guessed she was having an affair, though there’s no apparent indication that he knew who the other man was or whether Suzanne had him in the family home. Nonetheless, Morphew allegedly made a visceral threat against this other man.

When Holly Wilson asked #BarryMorphew about what the last thing he had said to #SuzanneMorphew before she went missing and Holly remembers him stumbling and hesitating. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 10, 2021

Things continued to be tense between the couple, with Barry Morphew allegedly discussing suicide mere days before Suzanne went missing.

On MAY 6, #BarryMorphew sent text messages to #SuzanneMorphew talking about suicide. “Going to see my savior. This life on earth is a mear grain of sand compared to eternity.” — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 10, 2021

Agent Harris previously testified that Suzanne Morphew’s longtime friend Sheila Oliver said that Barry Morphew forced his then-wife into a closet and put a gun to his head in a 2018 incident.

Libler was working over in Michigan when Suzanne Morphew went missing, according to testimony.

Agent Harris is asked what Jeff Libler was doing around May 9 and 10. He was in Michigan working on a dock (project) went to a hardware store to buy supplies and checked with his credit card statement. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 10, 2021

Barry Morphew allegedly denied changing the passcodes on Suzanne’s Facebook account and making friend requests with 20 men and three other people.

Between 8-9 p.m. on May 8, #SuzanneMorphew Facebook codes were reset. She friend requested 23 people in total 20 were men. Investigators asked Barry if this was him and he said no. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 10, 2021

Grusing said that defendant Morphew’s story about his activity on May 10 changed over time regarding when he worked and when he was in his hotel room.

At 12:42 p.m. until 5:55 p.m. #BarryMorphew does not leave his hotel room in Broomfield. This doesn’t match the statements he gave investigators early in May. He claimed he had been working at the wall. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 10, 2021

This story changed according to Agent Grusing. Early in May he said he worked at the jobsite and in April amended his statement to watching FOX News. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) August 10, 2021

[Booking image of Barry Morphew and image of Suzanne Morphew via the Chaffee County, Colo. Sheriff’s Office]

