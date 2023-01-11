Utah police say they reviewed the case with prosecutors and accordingly, re-arrested a murder suspect who left the state after allegedly shooting and killing her bull-riding boyfriend.

Lashawn Denise Bagley, 22, is in the Fort Bend County Jail, online records show. Cops in Salt Lake City, Utah, say they obtained an arrest warrant for one count of domestic-violence murder and nine counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

Officers said victim Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27 — known professionally as Ouncie Mitchell — was shot multiple times outside of Bagley’s apartment on Sept. 12, 2022. He died at a local hospital.

Officers have described the couple’s relationship as “on and off.”

Police claim Bagley opened fire while on the phone with 911, according to a statement released Saturday.

“Bagley, who lived at the apartment where the shooting took place, called 9-1-1,” police said. “While on the phone with Bagley, the 9-1-1 operator heard loud noises and asked about the noises. Bagley, according to court documents, said ‘I’m shooting’ and told the 9-1-1 operator she was out of bullets.”

Police determined that Allen was staying at Bagley’s apartment and went back to pick up equipment valued at approximately $10,000.

“The investigation revealed Bagley shot her handgun multiple times,” police said. “Detectives believe Bagley was upset with Allen because of his interest in Bagley’s friend.”

Bagley was initially arrested and released during the investigation. Authorities said she left Salt Lake City. In the meantime, detectives had prosecutors review the case, and they got an arrest warrant.

There was no evidence to show Allen was inside the apartment when shot, cops have said. Blood was outside the apartment, officers said. There was allegedly no signs of forced entry or attempted forced entry.

(Video below is from September 2022.)

“We were prepared for the arena,” Allen’s aunt Kamilah Mitchell told KTRK in a Monday report. “But for him to be taken from us by a gunshot, that was something we couldn’t imagine.”

“This year was Christmas, but it didn’t seem like it was Christmas without Ouncie,” his grandmother Mintie Mitchell said.

His daughter is now 5, according to the outlet.

“She loved her daddy,” the child’s mother Nyteshea Haywood told KTSU shortly after the shooting. “She loved him and loved him, loved him. And it was always, ‘My daddy this. My daddy doing this. My daddy took me fishing.’”

Allen, who grew up near Houston, Texas, had been riding animals since age 2, when his mother (to the vexation of his bull-riding father Teaspoon Mitchell) entered him into a sheep-riding competition, according to Professional Bull Riders (PBR). He went on to ride his first steer at age 5. His father, who rode bulls at the Bill Pickett Invitational in the 1990s and transitioned into a “cowboy-protecting” career, warmed up to what became his son’s lifelong passion.

“It is amazing,” Teaspoon told PBR in a 2021 post. “What father wouldn’t want to be with their child? He has been around it all my career since his mom entered him in the mutton busting. The boy wasn’t even walking all the way when he got started.”

“I try to ride loose and cool and have fun,” Allen said in 2018, according to a PBR. “My dad used to always say, ‘Forget the form and make the horn.’ Whatever I have to do, just make it. Most people want to stay structure-wise, but for me, if it works, it works.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department encourages anyone who has experienced Domestic Violence to call them at 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a Victim Advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.

