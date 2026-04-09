6-week-old twins had life-threatening injuries caused by their dad that mom ignored: Police

A couple from New York is in legal trouble after their 6-week-old twin boys were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Camron Douglas, 32, and Brittany Spicer, 34, were arrested April 2 by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office after medical staff treated their 6-week-old twin boys at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in the village of Newark, New York. Spicer was charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering children and was released from the Wayne County Jail. Douglas was charged with two counts of felony assault and remains in custody.

According to court documents obtained by local ABC affiliate WHAM, Douglas and Spicer brought one of the babies to the hospital on March 15. When medical workers found the boy had life-threatening injuries, they asked Child Protective Services to have his twin brother brought to the hospital as well. He was also seriously injured.

Police said the injuries were caused by the boys' dad, Douglas, during the months of February and March. Both boys had injuries including brain bleeds, broken bones, and severe burns that police said were "non-accidental." The twin Spicer brought to the hospital allegedly had burns on his face and abdomen.

According to court documents, Spicer was aware of the injuries but did not seek medical attention for either of the boys. On the morning of March 15, one of the boys had seizure-like symptoms, but Spicer did not take the boy to the hospital until 5 p.m.

Spicer and Douglas pleaded not guilty to their respective charges. Spicer was released from custody on April 2 and appeared in court on Wednesday. Her next court date is scheduled for May 13.

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Douglas, who was paroled after being convicted of attempted burglary and assault, will have his case referred to a grand jury. His next court date was not made available.

Both of the twins remain hospitalized and will be transferred to foster care upon their release. Spicer's 3-year-old child was also removed from her custody, and she was ordered to stay away from her twins.