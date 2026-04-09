A 20-year-old man in Indiana is accused of killing his girlfriend, allegedly shooting her at point-blank range while "playing" with a firearm as the two were sitting on a couch.

Louis Jenkins Jr. was taken into custody earlier this month and charged with one count of reckless homicide in the death of 21-year-old Rebecca Carter, court records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home in the 500 block of Carlyle Place around 11:45 p.m. April 1 regarding reports of a shooting, local NBC affiliate WTHR reported.

Upon arriving, first responders found Carter suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, according to the station.

Investigators reportedly said multiple people — including a juvenile and two young children — were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

A juvenile witness told police Carter had been handling Jenkins' gun while sitting on the couch and was "playing with the gun" during a FaceTime call, Indianapolis ABC affiliate WRTV reported. The witness said Carter was "kissing the gun" and at one point told Jenkins to "put it in my mouth."

When Jenkins raised the gun, Carter reportedly lifted her hand and either grabbed it or struck the trigger, causing it to fire, according to the witness.

Jenkins gave a different account to investigators.

He told police the juvenile had been pointing a Glock handgun at him, prompting him to retrieve his own Taurus pistol from a nearby cubby to show he was also armed.

"While the gun was pointed at Ms. Carter, his finger slipped, and it hit the trigger and went off," the affidavit reportedly said.

After the shot was fired, a witness heard Jenkins say, "Oh my God. I'm so stupid. I had one in the head," referencing a round in the chamber, according to a report from Indianapolis Fox affiliate WXIN.

Jenkins later told police he does not typically keep a bullet in the chamber and had been "playing around" with the weapon when it discharged, authorities said. He also said he removed the magazine and threw the gun after the shooting, then called his mother and tried to help Carter by holding her neck.

While being transported by police, Jenkins made another statement about the shooting, saying, "I should have shot myself instead of her because my life is over."

Prosecutors say the case underscores the dangers of handling firearms irresponsibly.

"What happened here is we had a group of friends who were joking around with a gun, using it in irresponsible ways, and the consequence was someone lost their life," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears told WXIN.

Carter's family described her as vibrant and full of life.

"Becca was fun, and she had a tenacious spirit," her godmother told WXIN. "We just want to let people know that life is fleeting."

Jenkins has since appeared in court and was released after posting a $40,000 bond. He is currently scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference on June 2, records show.