An Amazon delivery driver who allegedly killed a Missouri boy and then left the scene has been taken into custody.

According to reporting by local CBS affiliate KCTV, investigators with the Kansas City Police Department announced that they took a suspect into custody in connection with the death of 4-year-old Tadens Joseph. The suspect was not named, but police said she was allegedly driving through a Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhood where Tadens was playing at his favorite park just steps from his home on Monday evening. When Tadens was crossing the street, the suspect allegedly struck the boy with her vehicle.

Police said the suspect initially stopped, but then drove away from the scene without calling for help or offering assistance.

Investigators told KCTV that a family member ran after the driver, who had just delivered a package in the neighborhood. When the family member confronted the driver, she "denied involvement and left the area."

KCTV spoke with Tadens' family, who publicly identified the boy following his death. The station also received a statement from Amazon, which said, "Our deepest sympathies are with the child's family during this incredibly difficult time. We'll cooperate fully with the Kansas City Police Department in their active investigation and defer to them for additional details."

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Tadens' family also spoke to the local newspaper, The Kansas City Star. The boy's mother said she was the one who chased down the alleged suspect while she was driving away, then told her she killed her son. Tadens' mother said he was excited to get his first pair of glasses before his death, telling her, "I can't wait, Mom," and "I can't wait for my glasses." His teacher and classmates had celebrated him getting his first pair of glasses when his father picked him up from school on Monday.

Tadens spent most of his time playing in that park, his family said.

The unnamed suspect has not been formally charged yet. The decision lies with the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office while the investigation into the fatal collision continues.