Two Men Charged with Drugging, Sexually Assaulting, and Taking Credit Cards from Woman Who Died on Spring Break in Miami Beach

Two men are accused of drugging and sexually assaulting an unconscious woman who was later found dead in a hotel room in Miami Beach, Fla., during Spring Break.

Court records reviewed by Law&Crime indicate that Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, both of North Carolina, are accused of one count each of burglary, sexual battery by multiple perpetrators, petit theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. Both men pleaded not guilty.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office is still trying to determine if the victim, identified in reports as Christine Englehardt, 24, of Pennsylvania, died from a “green pill” which originated with the defendants.

No homicide charges have been filed against Collier and Taylor as of the time of this report.

Englehardt was found dead and “semi nude” at her hotel room in Miami Beach on Thursday, according to an arrest report obtained by The Miami Herald. Surveillance video allegedly showed the victim entering the building with two men who left less than an hour after arriving.

Authorities said they caught Collier wearing the same pants one of the men was seen wearing in the hotel footage. He allegedly said that he and Taylor met the victim at a restaurant and that Taylor gave the victim a “green pill.” It’s not clear if Englehardt voluntarily took it. It was allegedly clear from hotel surveillance footage that she was intoxicated.

Detective Luis Alsina testified in a hearing on Monday that Englehardt was staggering. At one point, Taylor held her from behind by her neck to keep her steady.

According to the arrest report, Collier asserted he and Taylor both had sex with the woman. He said Taylor forced himself on her when she seemed unconscious.

The victim was unable to consent because she was under the influence of “alcohol and narcotics,” police said.

Even though Collier and Taylor both knew Englehardt was unconscious, they stole her money, credit cards, and phone, according to the law enforcement version of events. They left Englehardt without any worry for her wellbeing and used her cards at multiple locations.

Taylor was allegedly seen on surveillance footage using a credit card at a liquor store. Police claimed to find to Englehardt’s phone in his possession — as well as the “green pills” in question.

Collier’s sister spoke on his behalf during a Monday court hearing in an attempt to secure the defendant’s release on bond.

“I’m severely bewildered by these charges and accusations against him, but I can attest for his character, and I can attest for responsibility of him standing trial for whatever charges,” she said. “If you please let my brother come home and let our family handle the situation appropriately we will do what ever is necessary that Miami-Dade County asks of us.”

The defendants are being held without bond, however, after prosecutor Ayana Duncan mentioned they are from out of state and could face more serious charges.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer expressed disgust at the allegations.

“He couldn’t even pick up the phone to call police or 911 after they did whatever it is they did to her,” she said.

A GoFundMe campaign for Englehardt’s funeral expenses raised $33,157 of a $20,000 goal as of Wednesday.

“She had one of those laughs that that could light up an entire room,” friend Samantha DiFrancesco told the Herald. “She’s the last person you’d ever expect anything like this to happen to.”

