Woman Stabbed Her Mom to Death, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutor @ScottCoffina and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener announced that a township woman has been charged with fatally stabbing her mother early yesterday morning inside the residence they shared at the Ramblewood Village Apartments.https://t.co/9a1TlcgiEG pic.twitter.com/A1ItlF0NEl — Burlco Prosecutor (@BurlcoPros) September 7, 2019

A New Jersey woman is accused of stabbing her mother to death. Marisa Rivera, 23, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon an unlawful purpose (third degree), and unlawful possession of weapon (fourth degree). The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said she killed her mom Denise DeNapoli, 53, at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

The investigation started when the victim’s employer asked Mount Laurel Township police to do a wellness check because co-workers didn’t hear from her. Cops said they found her body at the residence she shared with Rivera at the Ramblewood Village Apartments.

Authorities said that the defendant had fled the home after the murder, but they found her at a Route 73 hotel. She was taken in without incident.

The alleged motive is still being investigated, prosecutors said.

[Rivera] is scheduled for a first appearance in Superior Court today in Mount Holly, during which the Prosecutor’s Office will request a detention hearing. Once that process has been completed, the case will be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment. Rivera will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section. The case was investigated by the Mount Laurel Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are Mount Laurel Police Detective Thomas Corsanico and BCPO Detective Nicholas Villano.

Records show Rivera remains locked up. They don’t detail a bail amount.

[Mugshot via Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office]