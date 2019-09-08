‘I Know That She’s in Heaven’: Missing Woman Was Killed by Her Husband, Say Deputies

A missing person case just became a death investigation in El Dorado, California. Anthony Gumina was arrested Friday for domestic violence amid the disappearance of his wife Heather Gumina, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The execution of a search warrant led to them suspecting him of homicide. Detectives say they discovered what they believe to be the victim’s remains.

BREAKING NEWS: Family of Heather Gumina Waters says her body has been found & her husband Anthony Gumina has been arrested & charged with her murder. Detectives informed Gumina Waters’ mother last night claiming they had overwhelmingly evidence. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/SEzWxkCyH9 — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) September 7, 2019

Heather’s Mother Joanna tells us they had always feared this was the case, but receiving news of her death still was not easy to hear. She & her grandkids are heartbroken. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/rKl8I6x21W — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) September 7, 2019

Records show Anthony Gumina is charged with first-degree murder. It’s unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

This is the mug shot of Anthony Gumina, who has now been charged with the murder of his wife Heather Gumina Waters. He was noticeably silent during her disappearance, and according to family was likely the last person to see Heather alive. He now faces 1st degree murder charges. pic.twitter.com/OnDzeVbLXO — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) September 7, 2019

I also spoke exclusively with the cousin of Anthony Gumina, who is now charged with the murder of his wife and mother of three Heather Gumina Waters. Detectives claim to have overwhelming evidence against Anthony Gumina. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/6r8eQtAr76 — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) September 8, 2019

A cousin of Anthony Gumina told Fox 40 the defendant cooperated with cops.

“He loved her,” he said, insisting he was positive that the defendant didn’t commit a homicide. “He loved his wife.”

Authorities say Heather was last seen July 16th, and hadn’t been heard from since.

Authorities said her husband is being held without bail.

“I miss my daughter,” Heather Gumina’s mother Joanna Russel told the outlet. “It’s going to be very hard to be without her, but I know that she’s in heaven.”

Tonight I sat down for an exclusive interview with Joanna Russel. Detectives announced Saturday that the remains of her daughter Heather Gumina Waters were discovered. The 33-year-old mother of three was reported missing on July 19th & her husband has been charged in her murder. pic.twitter.com/1cQKqIwoqn — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) September 8, 2019

[Screengrab via El Dorado County]