'I Know That She's in Heaven': Missing Woman Was Killed by Her Husband, Say Deputies

by | 3:10 pm, September 8th, 2019

A missing person case just became a death investigation in El Dorado, California. Anthony Gumina was arrested Friday for domestic violence amid the disappearance of his wife Heather Gumina, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The execution of a search warrant led to them suspecting him of homicide. Detectives say they discovered what they believe to be the victim’s remains.

Records show Anthony Gumina is charged with first-degree murder. It’s unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

A cousin of Anthony Gumina told Fox 40 the defendant cooperated with cops.

“He loved her,” he said, insisting he was positive that the defendant didn’t commit a homicide. “He loved his wife.”

Authorities say Heather was last seen July 16th, and hadn’t been heard from since.

Authorities said her husband is being held without bail.

“I miss my daughter,” Heather Gumina’s mother Joanna Russel told the outlet. “It’s going to be very hard to be without her, but I know that she’s in heaven.”

