Woman Attacks Boyfriend for ‘Looking at Other Women,’ Stuns Fellow Passengers (WATCH)

American Airlines passengers were stunned when a woman smashed a laptop over her boyfriend’s head after shouting racial slurs at him and accusing him of “looking at other women.” A video, first posted to Twitter, showed a heated argument that ended in violence.

“Yeah you better believe it, I wear the fucking nuts when we’re in public,” the woman shouts at her boyfriend. “You wanna fucking try to look at other women?”

At this point, a flight attendant informs her that there was a child sitting in the seat behind her to which she responds: “I already know. I consoled that fucking child.”

She went on to say that the flight attendants were overreacting and her boyfriend was “the fucking problem.”

Eventually, flight attendants asked the woman to leave, at which point she threatened her boyfriend that if he doesn’t come with her he’ll never see her again. The man said she overreacted, and in response, she slapped him. The flight attendants then asked the boyfriend, who has been identified as “Memo,” to step to the front of the plane in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

Following this, the woman chases Memo down the aisle, screaming at him and hitting him. He then yells “You’re assaulting me!”

“I’ve known you for years, I’m assaulting you?” the woman screams back, grabbing her laptop and smashing it over Memo’s head. She then doubles back to grab her bag, ignoring the flight attendants telling her to leave the plane.

When another member of the staff tells her that she is going to be charged with assault, she responded by saying “Fine, whatever.”

American Airlines released a statement about the incident, confirming that there was a “dispute” prior to take-off from Miami International to Los Angeles. The airline said to ask Miami-Dade Police Department for more information about the incident.

