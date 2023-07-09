A registered sex offender creeping on young girls at a Georgia Walmart was arrested after allegedly touching the butts of two customers and taking upskirt photos of others.

Suwanne police arrested 33-year-old Gary Moultrie on June 9 after a wild foot chase throughout the aisles of the superstore which finally ended in the garden center.

Police bodycam footage shows officers meeting with the store’s security team to track down the alleged peeping pervert as he roved throughout the store snapping more upskirt photos and touching more girls’ butts.

Store employees told the police Moultrie was in the store the previous day and had touched another young girl’s butt. Employees were unable to find the man before he left the store.

But the registered sex offender returned the next day and the employees immediately contacted the cops.

As officers closed in on Moultrie who was eventually trapped in the garden center, he pretended his daughter needed his help.

“My daughter is like right there, and she needs some help right now,” Moultrie yells at the cops as he points toward the parking lot.

Taken down in the garden center

The police officers were not fooled and continued to chase him around the garden center. Officers yell for Moultrie to “Stop!” repeatedly as the pursuit ensued.

Officers eventually took Moultrie down and placed him in custody. He attempted to break his cell phone as police placed him in handcuffs.

Moultrie, who now faces charges of sexual battery for his alleged perverted Walmart activities, was convicted in 2016 of child molestation, statutory rape, and enticing a child for indecent purposes in Dekalb County.

According to the Georgia sex offender registry database, Moultrie who lives in Decatur has been a registered sex offender since May 2020.

