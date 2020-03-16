Suspect, Officer, and 3 Others Dead After Gas Station Shooting, Police Say

Police in Springfield, Missouri announced that one of their officers, and three victims were killed at a gas station shooting. A fifth person–the suspect–died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, cops said.

The suspect has not been positively identified as of Monday morning. The officer who was killed has been identified as Christopher Walsh.

Cops said that they started getting calls on Sunday night. At 11:24 p.m., they were dispatched to the area of Battlefield and Line Pine regarding a shooting, they said in an online statement. On the way, they got multiple shooting calls from other spots, they said. Another one came in at 11:43 p.m. This was at a Kum & Go gas station on Chestnut Expressway. Witnesses said they saw a vehicle crash, and a shooter go into the store. This individual began shooting at customers and employees, officers said.

Walsh and Officer Josiah Overton responded to the scene, but the suspect shot at them. Other cops got there, removed Walsh and Overton, but found the suspect dead inside the store, according to police. Investigators said the shooter was dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police report that Walsh, a U.S. Army veteran who was on the force for three-a-half years and remained a member of the Army Reserve, died at the hospital. Overton, who was with the department for two years, survived with non-life threatening injuries. Another person lived through a gunshot wound. The other victims who lost their lives have not been publicly identified. Officers said that their next of kin were not notified yet.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said that essentially, there was a “roving active shooter” moving from the south side of the city, up to where things ended at the Kum & Go, according to a press conference reported by KY3.

[Screengrab via KY3]