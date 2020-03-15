Featured Posts

Robert Durst Trial Is Going to Be Suspended Because of Coronavirus Outbreak, Report Says

Robert Durst

It took years for Robert Durst to go to trial for allegedly murdering his friend Susan Berman in December 2000. Now we are going to have to wait a little longer before it wraps up. The proceedings are going to be suspended until April 6 because of the “coronavirus” (COVID-19) outbreak, according to two sources cited by CNN. Los Angeles Police department spokesman Josh Rubenstein also confirmed an internal police memo that said all jury trials in Los Angeles County would be suspended beginning Monday.

There was no live stream of the trial, but the Law&Crime Network was set to air audio.

Depending on who you ask, Durst needed to face justice for almost 40 years. His wife Kathleen McCormack Durst disappeared in 1982. Then-Westchester County District Attorney Jeanine Pirro reopened an investigation into the matter in November 2000. Prosecutors say that Durst went to Beverly Hills, and killed long-time friend Berman at her home. Then, after that, the defendant went to Texas, and posed as a mute woman. Durst shot and killed neighbor Morris Black, and dismembered the body.

The defendant went to trial for killing Black, but his defense (including current co-counsel Dick DeGuerin) got him acquitted for murder in 2003, arguing the shooting was self-defense. Durst testified, and admitted to the dismemberment and to posing as a woman. Black’s head was never found.

The defendant is only currently charged in Berman’s death, but Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney John Lewin is trying to argue that Durst not only murdered her and Black, but Kathie McCormack too.

Naturally, the defense asserts their client is innocent. In opening statements, DeGuerin told jurors that Durst walked in on Berman’s dead body. The defendant panicked, ran, then later wrote an anonymous letter to cops about her, said the attorney.

Clearly, both sides agree that the letter ties Durst to the crime scene, but the prosecution presents it as evidence of guilt.

Durst is 76, and has been having health problems the past several years. He turns 77 on April 12.

