A New York man who once served as a highway superintendent is headed to prison after he shot a lost DoorDash driver.

John Reilly, 49, was found guilty by a jury of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and several other felony charges in connection with the May 2025 shooting of 24-year-old Alpha Barry. As Law&Crime previously reported, Barry was working as a DoorDash driver on the night of May 2, 2025, when he pulled up to the wrong address with a dead phone battery. He was picked up on the Ring camera at the home of John Reilly, who had not placed a food order that night.

Reilly asked Barry to leave his property, which Barry did. But despite Barry's compliance, Reilly came out of his home with one weapon in his hand and another one strapped to his back.

According to the Orange County District Attorney, Barry pulled into the driveway of Reilly's home in Chester, New York, and walked up to the front door with a food order. Speaking through the Ring camera, Barry asked if someone at the home had placed an order for delivery and also requested permission to charge his phone.

After Reilly told Barry to leave, he came out of his home wielding a .45-caliber Glock pistol, which he fired several times in Barry's direction after firing one shot into his own front lawn. One of the shots pierced Barry's vehicle and hit him in the lower back, causing "devastating injuries."

Barry was brought to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. After removing the bullet, surgeons also removed 2 feet of Barry's small bowel.

More from Law&Crime: DoorDash driver who went to the wrong address lost 2 feet of his bowels after being shot by a resident whose wife deleted doorbell videos: DA

During Reilly's sentencing on Monday, a judge handed down a 17-year prison sentence to be followed by five years of supervision. In a press release, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said, "The lengthy sentence imposed on this defendant justly reflects his depraved indifference to human life. The victim is forced to live with life-altering injuries as a result of this defendant's violent criminal actions. It is yet another example of the consequences of the use of dangerous firearms by an individual who had no business possessing a gun."

Reilly's wife, Selina Nelson-Reilly, is also facing charges for hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence for allegedly deleting 17 videos taken by their smart doorbell camera. Her next court date is scheduled for July 1.