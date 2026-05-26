A pregnant Missouri woman was blasted in the back by a 19-year-old road rager who "shot up her vehicle" while she was returning home from a maternity checkup with her 2-year-old child and the toddler's father, cops say.

Anthony Lee-Armstrong allegedly fired multiple shots at the couple's car while they were "driving home from their prenatal appointment" on May 17, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The mother was 11 weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged incident. The father suffered "shrapnel injuries" to his right shoulder and chin. The couple's vehicle had "significant ballistic damage," per cops.

"[The dad] stated that he, [the mom], and their 2 year old child … were returning from a prenatal appointment," the affidavit says. "While headed home, they were traveling south on S. Jefferson and were about to pass a QuikTrip located at 2600 Chouteau. As they were approaching QuikTrip, a black Honda sedan drove in front of them, cutting them off. The Honda appeared to be accompanied by a Volkswagen sedan as well as they drove into the QuikTrip lot."

After pulling into the lot, the father told police he "approached the vehicle" and informed the drivers that they almost hit his car before returning to his vehicle and driving off. He approached a red light and noticed that the "same black sedans" allegedly pulled up to their vehicle and were following them.

"[The dad] drove off but the suspect vehicles followed, at times driving into oncoming traffic to keep up with victims' vehicle," the affidavit says. "[The dad] attempted to escape the suspect vehicle pursuing them by conducting a u-turn. He then heard an unknown amount of gunshots."

The pregnant mom told police she instantly "felt pain in her back" and "noticed damage to her front windshield," along with injuries that the dad sustained. A bullet was allegedly fired by Lee-Armstrong and struck the woman in "the rear of her upper left back," according to the affidavit.

Cops say they obtained surveillance footage from a local business that shows the victims' car being followed by the "two suspect vehicles." The victims can be seen driving ahead of the Volkswagen when several gunshots are fired from the driver's seat of the car, according to the affidavit.

The Volkswagen was registered to Lee-Armstrong, who was identified by the mother in a lineup as the driver "and the one that fired the shots." She told police that Lee-Armstrong also allegedly made "racist statements" toward her and the father.

Lee-Armstrong was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, four counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree property damage and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held without bond.