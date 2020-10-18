Silent, Masked Gunman Killed 13-Year-Old Who Was Working on Lawn Mower: Victim’s Brother

Clayton County Police are continuing to search for the person who killed 13-year-old Brayan Zavala. This is one of the toughest stories I have ever covered. If you know anything, please come forward. This family is hurting immensely @11AliveNews https://t.co/60fJhz3jgO pic.twitter.com/XA8cWs5gvB — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) October 16, 2020

Who murdered 13-year-old Georgia boy Brayan Zavala? Police in Clayton County say they found him fatally shot in front of his home when they responded to a call Thursday night, according to WSB-TV.

The victim’s brother Jesus Zavala, 16, told local outlets that the family had been working on the lawnmower when a suspect–a black man with a ski mask on, gray shirt and black pants–drove up, and shot Brayan in the face with a shotgun.

The shooter “didn’t say nothing,” Zavala said. “He didn’t say, ‘I’m assaulting you. I’m robbing you.’ Naw, he just stood there and shot my brother.”

As seen on footage in the aftermath, the family car was also struck.

The killer left in a Chevy HHR, which had no plates, Jesus Zavala said. Before the shooting, the vehicle drove by at first and turned around, he said.

Brayan reportedly died in his father’s and brother’s arms.

“He basically told me, ‘I can’t no more, brother,'” Jesus Zavala said.

Happening Now. Clayton county police try to find out who shot and killed a 6th grader outside his home last night. 13-yr-old Brayan Zavala was shot in the face. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/QtTs8mvG6E — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) October 16, 2020

Brayan was set to celebrate his 14th birthday the following week. A memorial fund on GoFundMe raised over $20,000 of a $50,000 goal as of Sunday afternoon. The family planned on laying him to rest in Mexico, according to WSB-TV.

