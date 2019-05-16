Police Say Woman Tried Running Off with Someone Else’s 4-Year-Old at a McDonald’s (WATCH)

We need your help to identify & arrest this kidnap suspect. On May 14 she kidnapped a 4 yr old from inside a McDonald’s restaurant on Olympic Blvd & Central Ave, but fortunately witnesses intervened & she let the child go. Any info contact LAPD RHD Detectives (213) 486-6840. pic.twitter.com/afwKooT1Bn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 16, 2019

A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to run off with a 4-year-old child in California. Maralyn Ramos, 33, faces a charge of kidnapping, Los Angeles police announced on Thursday.

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Maralyn Ramos and arrested in the area of Agatha and San Pedro Street.

She was booked for 207(A) PC-Kidnapping and her bail is $100,000. We appreciate the community’s help in spreading the word so quickly. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 16, 2019

The alleged kidnapping happened Tuesday, police said. A child can be seen standing in the upper left corner of McDonald’s surveillance footage. A woman picked him up, and walked toward the bottom of the video frame. Her face can be seen. Cops say the woman was Ramos and that this was an attempted abduction.

Cops said the suspect managed to bring the child out of the McDonald’s into a parked vehicle. A girl told adults about what was happening and they stopped the woman, ABC7 reported.

The woman identified as Ramos is said to have fled the scene.

Police at the time were reportedly also looking into whether she was behind a similar abduction attempt from Wednesday morning. A suspect–described as a black or Hispanic woman with black hair, standing 5’4″, weighing 115 lbs, aged 25 to 30, with tattoos and a possible scar or birthmark–allegedly tried to walk off with a 4-year-old boy, but was stopped by a witness. Again, this woman fled the scene.

Cops, however, are still unclear about whether the two incidents are actually related. A police spokesman told Law&Crime that they’re still waiting for updates from the investigative team.

It’s unclear if Ramos has an attorney at this time. Bail has been set at $100,000.

