3 SWAT Officers Hit with Bricks in Raucous Boulder Block Party: Police | Law & Crime

A student sent me this video of her friends car being destroyed. Hundreds of students filled the street here on 10th & Pennsylvania. @KDVR @channel2kwgn **LANGUAGE WARNING** ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/wfWlwgqL59 — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) March 7, 2021

A massive block party just west of the University of Colorado Boulder on Saturday featured chaos, with members of the raucous group turning over a vehicle, setting off fireworks, and allegedly throwing bricks at SWAT officers. As seen on pictures and video, social distancing was not practiced. It did not seem as if most, if anybody, wore masks. These details are notable because the incident took place shortly after the governor’s office commemorated the approximately 6,000 Coloradans who died from COVID-19 over the last year.

This was my first time in Boulder in a while. On top of the destruction to the neighborhood and private property, it was definitely the most unmasked people I’ve seen in one place since the pandemic began. Hardly any college students were wearing masks. Not great #9News pic.twitter.com/pk0kmz7Ww0 — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 7, 2021

Local reporters in the vicinity of 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue took and obtained pictures and video. As often discussed on social media, members of the crowd flipped over a woman’s car.

We spoke with the girl who owns this car she stated she hopes whoever did this to her car gets in trouble. She watched her car get destroyed from an upstairs window. @KDVR @channel2kwgn https://t.co/tF4nLfPtE6 — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) March 7, 2021

People also set off fireworks.

And now the fireworks have begun in #Boulder pic.twitter.com/rXtrTikYgS — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 7, 2021

“We are aware of a large party on University Hill on Saturday evening and allegations of violence toward police officers responding to the scene,” the University said in a statement on Saturday night. “We condemn this conduct. It is unacceptable and irresponsible, particularly in light of the volume of training, communication and enforcement the campus and city have dedicated to ensuring compliance with COVID-19 public health orders. CU Boulder will not tolerate any of our students engaging in acts of violence or damaging property.”

They noted that punishments in the past for violating county public health orders included suspensions and “interim exclusions” from the campus. The school threatened expulsion against any student determined to have attacked cops or other first responders.

Three SWAT officers were allegedly injured. No arrests have been announced.

Time for me to go home tonight but here’s the latest on the #Boulder situation: – Three SWAT officers were injured by thrown bricks

– Boulder PD is reviewing body cams/social media and looking for more video to charge people for assaults/property damage See you tomorrow #9news — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) March 7, 2021

Police say they are investigating, with cops looking at body cam footage, and pictures and video on social media. They ask that anyone with information send this to detectives through the department website or social media.

“Detectives will review every lead we have to identify and arrest those responsible for this reprehensible and unacceptable behavior,” said Chief Maris Herold.

It is no surprise this incident is also on the radar of local prosecutors.

Statement this morning from #Boulder DA Michael Dougherty on Hill riot: pic.twitter.com/jrvnZT5ooO — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 7, 2021

Cleaning efforts were ongoing as of Sunday morning.

The numbers out here are pretty amazing, residents are getting this neighborhood cleaned up quickly. pic.twitter.com/3imS8pZX6q — Scott DePuy (@ScottDePuy) March 7, 2021

