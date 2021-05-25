Maserati Driver Caught on Video Emptying Magazine on Fellow Motorist Who Apparently Cut Him Off in D.C.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A man with a gun is currently wanted by authorities in the nation’s capital after surveillance video appears to show him exiting his high-priced car and firing at another driver over in a road rage incident..

In the video, a white car flashes into the frame closely followed by two separate silver- or grey-colored cars. One of the silver cars, a Maserati, is directly behind the white car; the other silver or grey car begins to veer into the right lane in order to merge.

The driver of the Maserati–again, the car directly behind the white car–doesn’t seem to like the merging attempt (and would probably term what the other car was doing as an attempt to cut them off.)

In the video, the Maserati’s driver looks to motion, gesture and wave or point at the other driver. His mouth also seems to move.

There’s no audio in the video, however, so there’s no way to know what–if anything–was said between the two drivers of the silver cars.

But the moving images more than make up for the verbal lack here.

After roughly 20 seconds, the driver of the Maserati pumps the brakes and idles his vehicle. He quickly latches his left hand onto the side of the other car and makes moves that appear to be calculated toward not being observed by the other driver. In other words, it looks like he’s trying to sneak up on the motorist who apparently offended his sensibilities viz. lane-changing etiquette.

Then the driver of the Maserati grabs his weapon and opens fire.

Several shots are seemingly fired in matter of seconds as the non-Maserati driver decides against the lane change and speeds away with their life intact.

The gunman then returns to his car door but turns around and points his pistol in the opposite direction as if to make sure he’s clearing the area–or potentially at other oncoming traffic that he had perceived as somehow wronging him. Then the gunman briefly steps off screen before opening the driver’s side door, climbing in, making a two-point turn and driving away.

The surveillance footage was released by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department on Friday. The man is identified as a person of interest. His car is identified as a vehicle of interest.

Authorities released the following bulletin addition to the video:

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) incident which occurred in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue, NE, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at approximately 5:01 PM. The subject was captured by a nearby surveillance camera. DO YOUR PART TO HELP PREVENT AND SOLVE CRIME. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. CCN #21-065-411 Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE to 50411.

