Featured Posts

Maryland Man Allegedly Jabbed Woman with Syringe Containing Semen (VIDEO)

by | 6:16 pm, February 28th, 2020

A Maryland man is accused of a disgusting attack. Thomas Bryon Stemen allegedly jabbed a woman with a syringe containing semen. Anne Arundel cops suggest there could be more victims.

Stemen was in a heap of trouble even before police alleged he used semen in a bizarre attack. The defendant stabbed a woman with a syringe at a grocery store, and also went after three other women, authorities said on Wednesday, according to WBFF. Cops said there was a large syringe full of some liquid in his car. Stemen allegedly possessed other syringes at home. A judge denied Stemen bond on Wednesday. The woman seen on video was scheduled to take medication for 30 days, and will undergo medical tests.

Stemen is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

[Mugshot via Anne Arundel County Police Department]

filed under
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. AmboTV