Manhunt Seeks Suspect in 5 Deaths Over 2 States. At Least 2 Victims Were Allegedly Found in Pieces.

There’s a manhunt ongoing for an individual who is wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide out in New Mexico, plus a killing in New Jersey. Sean Lannon, 47, was “possibly” last seen on Monday at about 3 p.m. near the Walter Rand Transportation Center in the city of Camden, New Jersey, according to Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

SAFETY ALERT from the Gloucester County Prosecutors Office pic.twitter.com/Wq2KyhiHeZ — Washington Twp PD (@WashingtonTwpPD) March 9, 2021

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico say Lannon is the person of interest after four bodies were found on Friday at a local airport.

APD confirms identity of person of interest in homicide investigation that relates to the four bodies discovered on March 5, 2021 at the Albuquerque International Sunport. Law enforcement in NJ announced Sean Lannon is wanted for questioning related to a homicide in that state — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) March 9, 2021

Police say that four people, including Lannon’s ex-wife Jennifer Lannon, 39, were found dead in a vehicle at a parking garage at the Albuquerque International Sunport, according to NJ.com. She and two of the other victims, Jesten Mata, 40, and Matthew Miller, 21, had been reported missing from the New Mexico town of Grants. The fourth victim was identified as Albuquerque man Randal Apostalon, 60. The Lannons, who were previously from South Jersey and had three children together, divorced in 2019.

Grants police Lt. David Chavez told The Albuquerque Journal in a Tuesday report that the bodies were in a decomposed state, “were not whole,” and at least two of them were in pieces. Jennifer Lannon, Mata, and Miller each knew one another, though Apostalon’s link remained unclear to investigators.

As for New Jersey, Sean Lannon was wanted for questioning after a man was found dead at a home on Tuesday in East Greenwich. Authorities say he was familiar with the victim, according to WPVI.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that results in the arrest of Lannon, said U.S. Marshals. Authorities describe him as armed and dangerous. He has a background in the military, a history of drug use, and a history of violence, investigators said.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office describe Lannon as white, standing 5’9″, weighing 140 to 165 pounds, bald, and having blue eyes. He may be operating a 2018 blue, Honda CR-V with the New Jersey registration tag U71JXG, authorities said.

