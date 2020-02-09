Featured Posts

Man Plowed Van into Republican Voter Registration Tent, Authorities Say

by | 10:09 am, February 9th, 2020

A man allegedly plowed a van into a Republican voter registration tent in Jacksonville, Florida. Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, faces two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older, one count of criminal mischief, and driving while driver’s license suspended, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“The victims reported that the suspect drove a van through the tent where they were working to register voters,” authorities said. That how they described the incident as of Sunday. The Duval County GOP and their allies are taking this as a politically motivated attack.

“We are outraged by this senseless act of violence toward our great volunteers,” said Duval GOP Chairman Dean Black. “The Republican Party of Duval County will not be intimidated by these cowards and we will not be silenced.”

The party said the incident happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

The incident also landed on the radar of President Donald Trump, and other politicians, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana, 1st District), who was shot by a left-leaning gunman.

Records show Timm is being held without bond at the Duval County Jail. He is scheduled for a court hearing at 1 p.m. ET.

[Mugshot via Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office]

filed under
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. AmboTV