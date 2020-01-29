Featured Posts

Ramon Bueno Sentenced to Almost 120 Years in Shooting of Live PD Trooper James Casey

by | 2:12 pm, January 29th, 2020

Defendant Ramon Bueno was sentenced to just under 120 years in prison for the near-fatal shooting of James Casey, a now-retired Arizona state trooper.

A jury found Bueno guilty last year on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drive-by shooting, and threat intimidation, but jurors couldn’t come to a consensus on the most serious charge: attempt to commit first-degree premeditated murder. They were hung on this matter 11-1 in favor of guilt. It didn’t do much of a favor to Bueno. He was still ordered to spend more than a century in prison.

By all accounts, this was almost a homicide case. Casey did a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Bueno was a passenger on October 8, 2014. He said that he ran the names of the people inside, but the names of the two men in the back didn’t come back with any information.

The vehicle allegedly featured heavily tinted windows. Prosecutors placed Bueno in the backseat on the driver’s side. They said that he shot Casey in the left cheek.

“And the next thing I heard was an explosion,” Casey said at trial. He testified that the last thing he saw was a “look of terror” on fellow Trooper Michael Alfano‘s face.

“From talking with the doctors, and just going through everything, it’s amazing that I am here,” Casey said in an interview with Law&Crime last month.

