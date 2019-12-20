Family Says Missing Texas Mom Found Dead, Infant Daughter Is Alive — What to Know

There’s breaking news out of Harris County, Texas. Police reportedly discovered a dead body, and a still-living 1-month-old girl. Police aren’t publicly spelling it out right now, but it is possible that this is missing woman Heidi Broussard, 33. The baby could be her daughter Margo Carey. There’s also been an arrest in connection with the case.

Broussard’s mother Tammy Broussard told CBS Austin said the body did belong to Heidi, and that the baby was Margo, who is in custody of Child Protective Services.

Here’s what we know so far about the developing case.

1. Broussard and Carey Went Missing December 12

Police said that mother and daughter went missing December 12 from Austin, Texas. Margo Carey was then three weeks old.

APD news conference regarding missing mother and baby. https://t.co/4KVYjbutin — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 17, 2019

Their last known location was the apartment complex they lived at, cops said. She had been last seen dropping off her 6-year-old son at school.

2. Harris County Investigation

Austin police and other law enforcement agencies arrived at a Harris County residence Thursday night. This is where officers said the body and the baby were discovered.

HAPPENING NOW: two dozen officers and agents from DPS, Texas Rangers, FBI and Austin Police are at a home in NW Harris County. They told neighbors it’s connected to an Austin missing persons case. They are focused on a car in the back. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/3V00Kg9azl — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) December 20, 2019

3rd UPDATE: ME removed a body from location tonight. BUT Cy-Fair VFD confirms Medic 10 responded to the house this afternoon for a 1-month-old female. Call came from CPS, who requested an evaluation. She had no obvious injuries but went to hospital for evaluation. https://t.co/Oo6ccABUIu — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) December 20, 2019

The child displayed no obvious injuries, officials said. To be clear, neither the baby nor the baby have been publicly identified by police. Nonetheless Tammy Broussard told CBS Austin that the body is her daughter Heidi, and that the baby is granddaughter Margo.

An autopsy is being done to confirm the vicitm’s identity, according to Fox 4 News. A DNA test is expected to determine if the baby really is Margo, police said.

3. A Suspect

There has been an arrest in the case. Magen Fieramusca, 33, is charged with kidnapping, and tampering with evidence regarding a human corpse. It’s unclear if she has an attorney in this matter.

BREAKING: Suspect in kidnapping of Heidi Broussard, Magen Fieramusca, 33, to be arraigned in Harris County this morning, officials say. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 20, 2019

#Breaking Magen Fieramusca, who was arrested in connection to the Heidi Broussard case, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with evidence on a human corpse. pic.twitter.com/dzX9Y4bHHy — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) December 20, 2019

According to KVUE-TV reporter Tony Plohetski, law enforcement sources said Fieramusca was a “close friend” of Heidi Broussard. She plotted to kidnap Margo Carey, officials reportedly said.

BREAKING: Investigators trying to find other members of plot — and believe suspect may have had help with murder of Heidi Broussard. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 20, 2019

