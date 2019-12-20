Featured Posts

Family Says Missing Texas Mom Found Dead, Infant Daughter Is Alive — What to Know

by | 1:34 pm, December 20th, 2019

There’s breaking news out of Harris County, Texas. Police reportedly discovered a dead body, and a still-living 1-month-old girl. Police aren’t publicly spelling it out right now, but it is possible that this is missing woman Heidi Broussard, 33. The baby could be her daughter Margo Carey. There’s also been an arrest in connection with the case.

Broussard’s mother Tammy Broussard told CBS Austin said the body did belong to Heidi, and that the baby was Margo, who is in custody of Child Protective Services.

Here’s what we know so far about the developing case.

1. Broussard and Carey Went Missing December 12

Police said that mother and daughter went missing December 12 from Austin, Texas. Margo Carey was then three weeks old.

Their last known location was the apartment complex they lived at, cops said. She had been last seen dropping off her 6-year-old son at school.

2. Harris County Investigation

Austin police and other law enforcement agencies arrived at a Harris County residence Thursday night. This is where officers said the body and the baby were discovered.

The child displayed no obvious injuries, officials said. To be clear, neither the baby nor the baby have been publicly identified by police. Nonetheless Tammy Broussard told CBS Austin that the body is her daughter Heidi, and that the baby is granddaughter Margo.

An autopsy is being done to confirm the vicitm’s identity, according to Fox 4 News. A DNA test is expected to determine if the baby really is Margo, police said.

3. A Suspect

There has been an arrest in the case. Magen Fieramusca, 33, is charged with kidnapping, and tampering with evidence regarding a human corpse. It’s unclear if she has an attorney in this matter.

According to KVUE-TV reporter Tony Plohetski, law enforcement sources said Fieramusca was a “close friend” of Heidi Broussard. She plotted to kidnap Margo Carey, officials reportedly said.

[Image via Austin Police Department]

