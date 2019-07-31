Report: Jeffrey Epstein Dreamed of Turning New Mexico Ranch Into Insemination Factory

Apparently, Jeffrey Epstein‘s dream was to turn his New Mexico estate into an insemination factory, thereby spreading his DNA all across the world and asserting his influence on humanity’s collective gene pool.

According to a New York Times report, Epstein used his significant resources to patronize various scientists and Nobel Prize winners, often discussing his plans.

Epstein reportedly managed to attract famous scientists to his dinner parties, Murray Gell-Mann, Stephen Hawking; Stephen J. Gould, and Oliver Sacks, to name a few. Epstein hosted these scientists and many others at his Manhattan mansion, serving expensive food and alcohol; VR pioneer Jaron Lanier recalled there being attractive, young female guests at such parties. Epstein also reportedly flew scientists out for conferences on his private island. He even once took a group of scientists to his island via a submarine he chartered.

Steven Pinker, a Harvard cognitive psychologist, reportedly went to several luncheons and claimed that Epstein is an “intellectual imposter.” According to Pinker, Epstein “would abruptly change the subject, A.D.D.-style, dismiss an observation with an adolescent wisecrack.”

Pinker claimed that he was removed from Epstein’s social circle after rebutting him during an argument.

Lanier described Epstein’s ideas as unscientific. Lanier also told the Times that Epstein a NASA scientist, whose name he could not recall, once said Epstein expressed that it his goal was to impregnate 20 women at a time at his New Mexico ranch, basing this idea off of the since-shuttered elite sperm bank known as the Repository for Germinal Choice.

Epstein apparently talked about this dream at several business meetings in the early 2000s. Witnesses claimed he divulged it at a 2001 dinner in his New York townhouse and a separate time during a 2006 conference in the Virgin Islands.

Epstein also had an interest in tinkering with genetic code and the transhumanist movement, a gussied up version of eugenics that employs genetic engineering and AI. He also reportedly wanted to cryogenically freeze his head and penis when he died.

Epstein was once asked during a deposition if it was true that he had an “egg-shaped penis.”

He did not answer the question.

Author James Patterson included multiple description’s of Epstein’s penis in his book Filthy Rich.

Epstein lawyers did not respond to the Times story. Earlier on Wednesday they revealed that would need some time to review a mere one million pages of evidence.

Following his July arrest at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, Epstein was charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty. Judge Richard Berman later decided not to grant Epstein bail ahead of trial, for numerous reasons. The week after that decision–and a day or two after Epstein was served with documents related to Jennifer Araoz’s rape case against him–there was an incident in Epstein’s jail cell.

By all accounts, Epstein did not appear to show signs of injury when appearing at court on Wednesday.

[Photo via New York Sex Offender Registry]