Home Invaders Kick Down Door Only to Get in Shoot Out with Resident (VIDEO)

Video released Thursday shows four apparent home invaders running off after a resident started shooting at them.

This story comes out of Warren County, Kentucky. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office put out surveillance footage showing the suspects kicking their way through the front door of the home. They were met by an armed resident. Cue gunfight between. The individuals just straight up bolted from the scene.

From the sheriff’s office:

The WCSO is investigating a shooting that took place late last night at a lot in Country Living Estates. If you have any information on this incident, please contact us at 270-842-1633.

“We don’t know if any of the suspects were injured as well, but the resident himself was taken here locally and then transferred to a Louisville hospital,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, according to WBKO.

He said that several gunshots were fired.

Authorities identified the resident as Austin Orwig, 24. He had been sleeping when the incident started, and sustained a gunshot injury to his hand, said the sheriff’s office. The victim was reportedly released from the hospital.

The investigation into the incident is pending. Possible charges including attempted murder and first-degree burglary. Hightower said the video evidence will be key.

“It kind of plays into with what the mindset of those individuals was when they forcibly made entry into somebody’s home, came in there armed, and attempting to locate somebody and exchanging gunfire with them and shooting somebody it’s invaluable to have that type of video footage,” said Hightower.

[Screengrab via Warren County Sheriff’s Office]