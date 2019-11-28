Former ‘Teacher of the Year’ Performed Oral Sex on Student in Classroom, Police Say

A former “Teacher of the Year” in Williamson County, Texas has been charged with having an illegal sexual interaction with a student. Randi Chaverria, 36, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student, according to court records viewed by Law&Crime. The defendant posted bond on Tuesday of $25,000. No attorney of record is named.

The alleged victim told cops she performed oral sex on him twice on or around October 16, according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE. Text messages between Chaverria and the student backed up the claims, cops said.

Officials with the Round Rock Independent School District said the defendant was already on leave as of November 18. This was a week before the allegation became public. Chaverria resigned on the 19th, the school district said. Officials said this alleged relationship was reported to the human resources and the State Board for Educator Certification.

Congratulations to Randi Chaverria, @DragonNationRR Family Science Teacher, for being named the 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year! She credits her family’s belief in education as her reason for developing a passion for teaching. https://t.co/e0FWjORvpL #RRISD1family pic.twitter.com/PwWru6FHip — Round Rock ISD (@RoundRockISD) May 8, 2018

Chaverria, a family science teacher, was lauded was named a teacher of the year for secondary schools in 2018.

“The most important role of a teacher is to help shape future generations to become successful members of our community,” she said in a press statement at the time. “More than any curriculum I teach my students, I hope that they will walk away from my classroom thinking of ways that they can make a difference in their community and impact the lives of others for the better.”

[Mugshot via Williamson County]