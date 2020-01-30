Featured Posts

Father Faked Home Invasion Tale to Cover Up Truth of 4-Year-Old Son’s Fatal Gunshot Wound: Cops

by | 4:13 pm, January 30th, 2020

A Pennsylvania man is accused of fabricating a home invasion story to cover up the truth of how his son died. The 4-year-old boy appears to have actually shot himself in the head with a gun by accident, police said in a NBC Philadelphia.

Cops said they got a 911 call about the “home invasion” right before 1 a.m. on Thursday. They found the father holding a young child, and he told them the victim had been shot upstairs. The four-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators said they didn’t find signs of force entry, or a struggle. Authorities came out with their official take on Thursday afternoon: the father was at home with his two sons while the mom was at work. The victim seemed to have been playing in the closet with a gun when he shot himself, police spokesman Capt. Sekou Kinebrew. He said that investigators didn’t know why the father lied.

Police homicide Capt. Jason Smith said the father had a criminal history, and therefore shouldn’t have possessed the gun.

No charges have been filed.

The investigation continues.

[Screengrab via WPVI]

filed under
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. AmboTV