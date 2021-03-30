 Video Shows Attack on Asian Woman in Front of NYC Building

Disturbing Video Shows Suspect Stomping on 65-Year-Old Asian Woman in Manhattan as Security Guard Watches

Alberto LuperonMar 30th, 2021, 6:52 pm

[Warning: Footage is disturbing]

Surveillance footage seen far and wide shows a man kicking a woman to the sidewalk and stomping on her at least three times in front of a Manhattan apartment building. The victim was identified as a 65-year-old Asian woman.

The New York Police Department shared a “closer look” of the unidentified male suspect. Authorities claim he made what they described as anti-Asian statements.

Police are asking that anyone with information direct message @NYPDTips on Twitter, or call anonymously at (800) 577-TIPS.

The woman sustained a fractured pelvis, and a bruise to the head, according to WABC reporter CeFaan Kim.

A building security guard seen on footage also caught flak for not intervening during the attack.

“The staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union,” said the Brodsky Organization in a statement to Instagram. Cooperation with police reportedly stopped, however.

The Brodsky Organization did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

