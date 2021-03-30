Disturbing Video Shows Suspect Stomping on 65-Year-Old Asian Woman in Manhattan as Security Guard Watches

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 3/29/21 at approx 11:40 AM, in front of 360 W 43 St in Manhattan, the suspect punched and kicked a 65-year-old woman while making anti-Asian statements. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/WRE4kSHtRG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 30, 2021

[Warning: Footage is disturbing]

Surveillance footage seen far and wide shows a man kicking a woman to the sidewalk and stomping on her at least three times in front of a Manhattan apartment building. The victim was identified as a 65-year-old Asian woman.

The New York Police Department shared a “closer look” of the unidentified male suspect. Authorities claim he made what they described as anti-Asian statements.

Here is a closer look at the suspect. Again, if you have any information please DM @NYPDTips or call them at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/wOtMz3IfIG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 30, 2021

NYC: Help @NYPDHateCrimes identify this individual. They want to talk to him about the assault of a 65 y/o woman, during which anti-Asian statements were made. This occurred just before noon today, near West 43rd St & 9th Ave. Anyone with Info ☎️ @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/40Ynpgfnjn — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 30, 2021

Police are asking that anyone with information direct message @NYPDTips on Twitter, or call anonymously at (800) 577-TIPS.

Here’s another angle of the 65-year-old Asian American woman (Filipino) repeatedly kicked in her head in Hell’s Kitchen yesterday. Witness says a man chased down the assailant to confront him but the perpetrator pulled a knife. @NYPDHateCrimes is investigating. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/g72QiDXlG1 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

The woman sustained a fractured pelvis, and a bruise to the head, according to WABC reporter CeFaan Kim.

NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

A building security guard seen on footage also caught flak for not intervening during the attack.

“The staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union,” said the Brodsky Organization in a statement to Instagram. Cooperation with police reportedly stopped, however.

Sources say the property owner has stopped cooperating with the police investigation and is refusing to provide additional surveillance recordings without a subpoena. https://t.co/vZicC7Ojzg — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

The Brodsky Organization did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

[Screengrab via NYPD]

