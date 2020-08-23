Deputies Announce Arrest After Missing Arkansas Jogger Sydney Sutherland Was Found Dead

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Authorities in Jackson County, Arkansas say there’s been an arrest in the death of Sydney Sutherland, 25. The suspect is Quake Lewellyn, 28, according to sources cited by multiple local outlets. Sheriff David Lucas did not formally announce the suspect’s name as of Saturday, pending charges, according to KAIT8.

BREAKING: Jackson County Sheriff says they have a suspect in custody after finding the body believed to be Sydney Sutherland.

– Says her body was found “north of her residence.” pic.twitter.com/T04u7Eaypa — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) August 22, 2020

#BREAKINGNEWS Jackson Co. Sheriff David Lucas has now confirmed that he believes the body found earlier was Sydney Sutherland There is a suspect in custody. See below video for when he arrived at the County Jail. Lucas says he is a resident of Jonesboro & is 25. No name released pic.twitter.com/w7xi0bS5sO — Jurnee Taylor (@_JurneeTaylor) August 22, 2020

The suspect knew Sutherland, Lucas said.

The suspect in the #SydneySutherland case has been identified as Quake Lewellyn, source confirms. Lewellyn has been booked on a Capital Murder charge, according to an online jail roster. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/scTFM1jthW — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) August 22, 2020

Sutherland went missing Wednesday, last seen jogging off Highway 18. Her cell phone was found about a quarter-mile from her home, Lucas said Thursday.

#UPDATE: Sydney Sutherland’s cellphone has been located. According to Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas, her phone had no damage to it and was found about a quarter mile from her home and HWY 67. The search has been suspended for the night because of safety reasons. — Jurnee Taylor (@_JurneeTaylor) August 21, 2020

Loved ones joined the efforts to find Sutherland.

“Everybody obviously loves her and you can tell by all the people out here looking for her,” family friend Savanna Reynolds told KARK.

That search ended in tragedy.

It is unclear if the defendant has an attorney in this matter.

[Image of Sutherland via Jackson County Emergency Management]

