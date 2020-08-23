Watch Our Live Network Now

Deputies Announce Arrest After Missing Arkansas Jogger Sydney Sutherland Was Found Dead

Alberto LuperonAug 23rd, 2020, 11:33 am

Authorities in Jackson County, Arkansas say there’s been an arrest in the death of Sydney Sutherland, 25. The suspect is Quake Lewellyn, 28, according to sources cited by multiple local outlets. Sheriff David Lucas did not formally announce the suspect’s name as of Saturday, pending charges, according to KAIT8.

The suspect knew Sutherland, Lucas said.

Sutherland went missing Wednesday, last seen jogging off Highway 18. Her cell phone was found about a quarter-mile from her home, Lucas said Thursday.

Loved ones joined the efforts to find Sutherland.

“Everybody obviously loves her and you can tell by all the people out here looking for her,” family friend Savanna Reynolds told KARK.

That search ended in tragedy.

It is unclear if the defendant has an attorney in this matter.

