Featured Posts

Deputies Allegedly Looted Storm-Damaged Home Depot They Were Supposed to Protect

by | 6:22 pm, November 21st, 2019

Two Dallas County deputies were arrested Thursday because they allegedly took advantage of a storm-damaged Home Depot, and looted the store. Deputy Joseph Bobadilla and his supervisor, Sergeant Rebecca Evans, were booked into jail on theft charges.

According to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, the defendants are expected to be fired on Friday. Bobadilla was released from jail on $500 bond. Records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Evans remains incarcerated on the same amount.

Bobadilla was the first one arrested, and his colleagues from the sheriff’s office were seen Thursday raiding his home. Authorities reportedly took a washer, dryer, and microwave from the residence.

Deputies said these items had been purchased with store credit. The problem:

He took items from the store which he would later exchange at another Home Depot location for store credit. He would then buy goods, including appliances, with the credit, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobadilla and Evans are accused of stealing from a Home Depot that had been damaged when tornadoes hit Dallas on October 20.

It’s unclear if the defendants have attorneys in this matter.

[Mugshot via Dallas County Sheriff’s Office]

filed under
,
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. AmboTV