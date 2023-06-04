Skip to main content

Bodycam: Cops shoot armed woman accused of waving gun, terrorizing neighborhood

Eileen Holliday and Sierra GillespieJun 4th, 2023, 11:05 am Updated Jun 4th, 2023, 11:12 am
 

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moments surrounding a February shooting involving Kentucky police and an armed woman. 

The Louisville Police Department responded to a mental health complaint when they encountered 52-year-old Candy Marie Basil. 

Police said Basil reportedly waved a gun at neighbors and hit a vehicle with it before pointing the weapon at officers on February 19.

Basil, who has a history of mental health issues, was shot after police repeatedly yelled at her to drop the weapon and she refused. 

Instead, the gun-toting woman walked toward officers.

This is when Officer Donald Brian Wyatt, a 19-year-veteran, opened fire. 

Bodycam footage shows the moments surrounding a February shooting involving Kentucky police and an armed woman. The Louisville Police Department said 52-year-old Candy Marie Basil reportedly waved a gun at neighbors before pointing it at officers when they arrived.

Officers immediately provided medical treatment to Basil before she was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. 

She was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer and one count of menacing. 

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by Kentucky State Patrol’s Incident Response Team.

The Law&Crime Network’s Sierra Gillespie contributed the reporting for this story.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: