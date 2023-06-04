Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moments surrounding a February shooting involving Kentucky police and an armed woman.

The Louisville Police Department responded to a mental health complaint when they encountered 52-year-old Candy Marie Basil.

Police said Basil reportedly waved a gun at neighbors and hit a vehicle with it before pointing the weapon at officers on February 19.

Basil, who has a history of mental health issues, was shot after police repeatedly yelled at her to drop the weapon and she refused.

Instead, the gun-toting woman walked toward officers.

This is when Officer Donald Brian Wyatt, a 19-year-veteran, opened fire.

Officers immediately provided medical treatment to Basil before she was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

She was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer and one count of menacing.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by Kentucky State Patrol’s Incident Response Team.

The Law&Crime Network’s Sierra Gillespie contributed the reporting for this story.

