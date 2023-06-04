An angry husband stormed the stage during an OBGYN panel at a Baltimore medical conference and slapped a speaker, accusing the doctor of sexually assaulting his wife.

“This motherfu**er sexually assaulted my wife seven years ago,” the man shouts in the video amid a two-minute long, expletive-laced tirade on the stage.

As the shocked audience watched and captured video, the slapper briefly began walking away but he turned back around.

“You know what you did!” he shouted, saying the sexual assault happened in “New York,” though he did not specify if it was the city or state. He slapped the speaker again and shouted profanities.

“Wrong place,” said a bystander in the audience. “Wrong time.”

‘My wife is suffering because of you’

The slapper continued to berate the speaker as he began walking out with a woman he identified as his wife.

“My wife is suffering because you are a fu**ing predator!” he continued shouting in the video.

The slapper is seen in another video where several man, likely security guards, escort him away. Another man told him there was a better way to handle this, such as pressing charges.

“No,” the slapper said. “I don’t want to. I don’t want to.”

An anonymous Twitter user posted the footage after another user shared a statement attributed to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which cryptically referenced a “security incident” at a panel discussion for the 2023 Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting.

“Security protocols were followed, and the situation was rapidly addressed by plainclothes security and eventually the Baltimore Police Department,” the statement said. “We apologize to those who may have been affected by the incident or subsequent exchanges. ACOG does not condone violence in any form.”

Officials acknowledge witnesses ‘may have experienced trauma as a result’

ACOG released a statement through Twitter on Thursday, saying that they were aware of the “incident” at the Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting.

“We want to make clear that we take every measure possible to create a safe environment for our members and do not tolerate violence of any kind,” they wrote. “We recognize that those who witnessed the incident in person or online may have experienced trauma as a result, including many of you who have experienced sexual assault or other violence in the past.”

According to cops in Baltimore, Maryland, officers responded May 20 at approximately 4:33 p.m. to West Pratt Street regarding a physical assault.

“The assaulted individual stated that he did not want to file criminal charges or file a report against the individual who physically assaulted him and that he would prefer the individual be escorted off the premises,” Baltimore police spokesperson Freddie Talbert told Law&Crime in an email. “Officers escorted the individual and his wife off of the premise.”

‘We take this matter seriously’

The doctor, who has not been publicly identified, has not been charged with any crime. He practices at Stony Brook University Medical Center, WMAR reported.

Law&Crime is working on independently verifying the identity of the speaker in the video. Stony Brook University in New York state provided a statement when asked about the doctor and the sexual assault claim.

“We take this matter seriously,” Stony Brook University officials said. “Stony Brook University officials are reviewing the circumstances and taking the necessary measures to address any issues resulting from this incident.”

ACOG did not immediately respond to a request for comment specific to the sexual assault allegation.

