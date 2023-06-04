Wild dashcam footage shows an hour-long chase involving a stolen school bus and multiple law enforcement agencies Tuesday morning.

Chad A. Murdock allegedly hijacked the school bus in the Cincinnati, Ohio area at 10:15 am before leading police across state lines into Indiana.

The 32-year-old raced through corn fields and numerous yards trying to escape police before getting stuck in a field.

Officers eventually deployed a tire deflation device successfully which caused the tires on the bus to flatten.

At approximately 11:15 am the wild pursuit ended.

Officers boxed the bus in as it drove through another field, causing Murdock’s rampage to stop in Shelby County, Indiana.

The alleged bus hijacker was then taken into custody.

Multiple police vehicles were damaged due to collisions with the bus during the case. Fields and yards also sustained damages due to Murdock’s wild police chase through two states.

Chad A. Murdock allegedly hijacked the yellow 2001 school bus in the Cincinnati, Ohio area before leading police on a wild pursuit across state lines.Neither Murdock nor any of the police officers involved were injured during the incident.

Murdock was taken to the Decatur County Jail where he was charged with a slew of charges including: Resisting Law Enforcement, Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property, and Criminal Mischief.

Additional charges are possible for Murdock.

