Army Vet Who Converted to Islam Allegedly Plotted to Blow Up Nazis in Retaliation for New Zealand Mass Shootings

by | 4:47 pm, April 29th, 2019

Federal prosecutors announced a criminal case Monday against U.S. Army veteran Mark Domingo. They said he planned on bombing a Nazi rally in California in retaliation for the mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques, according to The Associated Press. Authorities said that the defendant had converted to Islam and had combat experience in Afghanistan.

He was charged with providing material support to terrorists. Domingo bought nails and other parts for an explosive device, said an FBI agent in an affidavit obtained by the AP. The alleged plan was to set it off remotely. If targets survived, he’d launch assaults elsewhere, authorities said.

In recent days, Domingo allegedly considered murdering “Christians, Jews, white supremacists, police officers, even his next-door neighbor,” according to NBC News.

The words Domingo allegedly posted online:

“There were mosque shootings in new Zealand,” Domingo posted to a private group online after the shootings, according to federal prosecutors. “[T]here must be retribution.”

Domingo allegedly added: “I feel like I should make a christians life miserable tomorrow for our fallen bros n sis in [N]ew Zealand…maybe a jews life…they shed our blood…no Muslim should have to experience this, a message needs to be sent.”

He’d allegedly been planning this since March.

Prosecutors also said Domingo believed “America needs another Vegas event,” referring to the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Domingo was reportedly arrested Friday when allegedly trying to buy what he believed to be real bombs. In reality, the seller was an undercover agent, said authorities.

In any case, white supremacists didn’t show up to the planned rally Sunday in Long Beach, only counter-protesters.

Federal records viewed by Law&Crime don’t name an attorney.

