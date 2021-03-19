 Paige Bergman Hit Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood with Car: Deputy

How to Watch Live Coverage of Murder Trial over Death of George Floyd

Watch Our Live Network Now

Amazon Shopper Is Prime Suspect After Hitting Bike-Riding Sheriff: Deputies

Alberto LuperonMar 19th, 2021, 5:46 pm

Paige Bergman, and Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

A woman in Volusia County, Florida is accused of striking a local bike rider on Thursday with her car in a hit-and-run incident, but her alleged victim isn’t just anyone: He’s the local sheriff. Defendant Paige Bergman, 20, was arrested Friday, jail records show.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said from a hospital bed that he was out on a bike ride Thursday afternoon.

“Next thing I know, boy, I got hit and hit hard from the rear,” he said. “I go flying off the bike, and all I can tell you was it was a burgundy color car because the mirror was impaled in my back.”

Chitwood credited hospital staffers for taking great care of him. He also praised Allen Ramos, a driver for company Waste Pro who was driving behind the suspect vehicle when it happened, and recorded it from a dash cam. As seen on video, Ramos immediately went to the aid of the downed Chitwood.

There was no suspect at the time of the sheriff’s original statement from the hospital bed.

“Hopefully, we’ll catch who the son of a bitch is here in the very near future,” Chitwood said on Thursday.

He published video the next day of authorities finding Bergman. According to the sheriff, the defendant had claimed she was shopping on Amazon when she struck him.

Bergman left the Indian Lake Jail on a $2,500 surety bond, records show. Records do not name an attorney in the current matter. Law&Crime reached out to her lawyer in a separate domestic violence battery case from December. She ran up behind her boyfriend and tackled him, according to the redacted affidavit obtained by Law&Crime. The defendant allegedly attacked her boyfriend.

Bergman pleaded not guilty. A hearing is scheduled for April 6.

Chitwood used a crutch when meeting with Ramos on Friday.

“My grandkids were really interested in seeing my injuries, so at least I had their full attention for that,” Chitwood wrote on Friday.

You can see the full affidavit for the battery arrest here.

[Mugshot via Indian Lake Jail; screengrab via Mike Chitwood]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: