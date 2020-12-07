Amanda Knox Remarks on ‘Forgotten Killer’ Rudy Guede Getting Released from Prison in Meredith Kercher Murder

Rudy Guede, a man found guilty in the 2007 rape and murder of British foreign exchange student Meredith Kercher has been released early from prison. It is something that his acquitted former co-defendant, bitterly remarked on.

His name is Rudy Guede.

Her name is Meredith Kercher. The one name that should NOT be in this headline is mine. https://t.co/FgFc5kSqCc — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) December 6, 2020

“I do know that many, many, many people have suffered a great deal because of what he did and I continue to stay to be shocked that he is the forgotten killer,” Knox told Good Morning America in a Monday report. “The one who was quietly tucked away, convicted of a lesser crime and does not have to live with the burden of being forever associated with Meredith’s death.”

Guede previously got partial release in 2017, and was allowed to work outside of prison. Now he gets to finish his sentence with community service.

Knox and former boyfriend Raffale Sollecito faced long, convoluted road: first being convicted, then being acquitted, then having those convictions reinstated, and then winning a final acquittal in 2015.

Despite his conviction, Guede has denied wrongdoing, saying that he was at Kercher’s home when Knox and a “foreign” man had entered while he was in the bathroom. In this account, Knox and the man fled. Guede reportedly asserted that he tried to save the bleeding Kercher, and wrote on the wall by using her blood, in an attempt to understand her final words. His DNA and fingerprints were found at the scene. He is the only person to remain convicted in Kercher’s death.

[Screengrab via ABC News]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]