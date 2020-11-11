Watch Our Live Network Now

77-Year-Old Man Indicted for Allegedly Murdering 17-Year-Old Girl in 1974

Alberto LuperonNov 11th, 2020, 5:05 pm

Glen McCurley

The case of a decades-old murder takes its next step. Defendant Glen Samuel McCurley, 77, was indicted Wednesday in Tarrant County, Texas in the 1974 kidnapping and murder of Carla Jan Walker, 17, according to NBC DFW.

Cops in Fort Worth, Texas said in September that he was the man who attacked the victim and her high school sweetheart in a bowling alley parking lot, kidnapped her, killed her elsewhere, and discarded her body in a culvert.

Police acknowledged that he was on their radar at the time, but they lacked the evidence to connect him to the crime. That changed with the passage of time, and developments in technology. They retested DNA found on tthe victim’s clothes, and uploaded it to a genalogical database, which investigators said linked them to three brothers. Investigators said one of them  was Glen McCurley.

The defendant faces a county of capital murder. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $500,000 bond, records show. The dollar amount was raised from $100,000 in mid-October.

