‘Finally’: 77-Year-Old Man Arrested in 1974 Cold Case Rape, Murder of 17-Year-Old Girl

Police in Fort Worth, Texas announced an arrest on Tuesday in the 1974 cold case rape and murder of Carla Walker, 17. The defendant is Glen Samuel McCurley, now 77. Cops said they were finally able to create a full DNA profile of the suspect from the scene by retesting it using new technology.

According to the police account, Walker and her high school sweetheart were attacked after a Valentine’s Day dance while they were in a bowling alley parking lot. The suspect attacked them, opened the vehicle door, and kidnapped Carla, police said. Her boyfriend reported the incident. Walker’s body was found in a culvert.

Responding to a reporter’s question, police acknowledged that McCurley was on their radar at the time. Police said, however, that there was not enough evidence to link him to the crime. That changed with the retesting of the DNA using newer technology.

They described the attack as random.

CARLA WALKER CASE: FWPD confirmed the arrest of Glen McCurley connected to the 1974 murder of Carla Walker. According to the arrest warrant, McCurley didn’t know Walker. His DNA matched DNA found on her clothing. 3pm press conference @NBCDFW Background: https://t.co/mUxBoA5wHd pic.twitter.com/2JeY2YtAV2 — Lili Zheng (@LiliNBC5) September 22, 2020

Walker’s brother Jim Walker spoke to reporters. He was asked for his reaction to the arrest.

“Honestly?” he said. “Thank you, Jesus.” Walker thanked God, and voiced thanks for the Fort Worth police. “The word that came across my brain was ‘finally.'”

Walker expressed compassion for the accused while also looking forward to McCurley’s day in court.

“We’re praying for you,” he said. “We don’t hate you. We really are praying for you. I hope that the city of Fort Worth has prayers for the family. It’s not their fault. For the gentleman: We want to see justice served. With prayers and forgiveness doesn’t come a Get Out of Jail Free card.”

McCurley was arrested without incident, officers said. Online records show that he remains at the Tarrant County jail on a count of capital murder. He was arrested Monday, and is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. It is unclear if he has an attorney in this matter.

