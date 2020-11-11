Detroit Lawyer Tells Judge That Pro-Trump Efforts to Void Election Are Like Unfunny Version of ‘Groundhog Day’

The endless cascade of last-gasp lawsuits by lame-duck President Donald Trump and his supporters form a familiar pattern: Wild claims of fraud trickle into the courts before falling apart upon scrutiny of the evidence. For Detroit, Michigan’s lawyer David Fink, that fact pattern felt reminiscent of a darker version of the Bill Murray comedy classic: “It’s starting to feel a little bit like Groundhog Day.”

“But unlike Groundhog Day, this isn’t funny at all,” Fink said.

Once again, Trump supporters are alleging post-election theories to make Trump something other than the loser of the 2020 race—and all without evidence.

“They are searching everywhere they can for validation of the conspiracy theories that they have,” Fink said.

Debunking one such internet rumor, Fink pointed to the example of illegal votes being entered for people with birth dates of “Jan. 1, 1900,” making such voters 120 years old. The city’s attorneys noted that choosing such an implausible voter age would be a ludicrous way to execute a fraud, and it represents the plaintiffs’ ignorance of the voting system. That date is a placeholder, Fink noted.

Detroit’s attorney also pointed out the “absurdity” of the allegations of a vast anti-Trump plot in the 2020 election, which was not alleged four years ago, when he won.

“Donald Trump received 5,000 more votes in Detroit in 2020 than he did in 2016,” Fink said. “There was no complaint in the 2016 election.”

Poll watchers Cheryl A. Constantino and Edward P. McCall, Jr., who brought the suit, would have the court believe that this anti-Trump conspiracy operated only in the contest during which Trump had a better performance, Fink added.

In order to paint a portrait of a lack of transparency, Constantino and McCall’s attorney David Kallman minimized what he called the “so-called COVID regulations, whatever those are,” referring to social distancing regulations. Kallman claimed at one point that observers were kept 20 feet away from the observation.

When pressed by the Michigan Third Judicial Circuit’s Chief Judge Timothy Kenny on that assertion, Kallman walked the allegation back, insisting he did not mean it literally.

Judge Kenny predicted that he would release a written ruling by noon on Friday, Eastern time.

