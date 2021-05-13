This Week on the Coptales Podcast: Female Police Officer Recounts the Time She Was Nearly Fatally Shot in the Breast

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!

On the latest episode of Law&Crime’s podcast “Coptales,” Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin of the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sit down with former Officer Ann Marie Carrizales, who recounted making history as the first ever female boxer in the Marine Corps.

“I said, ‘Hey, why do you have no women?’ He’s like, ‘I don’t know. You got to talk to the sergeant major.’ So I did,” Carrizales reflected. “And I said, ‘Can you show me the Marine Corps order that says that women aren’t allowed to box?’ and he’s like ‘There isn’t one.’ I said, ‘Well, hell, let’s do this.’”

Officer Carrizales also talks about an incident during her law enforcement career in which she was shot twice—first in the face, and then lower.

“Can you imagine?” she asked. “I was already shot in the face. Now, you gotta shoot me in the titty, right?”

“That ain’t Christian,” Doss replied.

