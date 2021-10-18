Former Live PD Officer Explains Why She Went From Policing to OnlyFans

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!

On the latest episode of Law&Crime’s podcast Coptales & Cocktails, Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, formerly of the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit, and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sit down with a Live PD fan favorite and former officer Andrea Kristian Zendejas.

Zendejas explained her thought process behind going from policing to creating an OnlyFans account, an internet content subscription service where creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content.

“What’s it going to hurt?” said Zendejas, describing the question she asked herself about starting an OnlyFans when she had a month of policing left.

“I wasn’t going fully nude, I wasn’t doing porn, I was not in uniform. I was like, ‘Eh, fuck it,'” Zendejas said.

Now with an established account, Zendejas says she’s fine with people judging her for changing professions in such a drastic way.

“They can talk all they want,” the former cop said. “I welcome that because it drives me to do more. It’s been super successful. For something I just joked around about, I’ve done very well.”

Watch the full episode here:

Coptales and Cocktails is also sponsored by the “Crime and Place” app. Download the app today!

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]