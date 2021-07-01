Cop Caught in Prostitution Sting Claimed He Had His Penis Out to Make Prostitutes ‘Feel Comfortable,’ Vice Officer Recalls

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!

After being busted in an uncover prostitution sting, a police officer came up with a novel excuse to try to cover his overexposed six: He said that he pulled out his penis to “make the girls feel comfortable.”

That’s the anecdote that former Vice Officer Todd Evans shared on the latest episode of Law&Crime’s podcast “Coptales,” hosted by Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin (formerly of the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit) and ICU Nurse Howard Doss.

Detailing his 34-year career as a Vice Officer, Evans told Larkin and Doss the broad cross-section of society that he busted cavorting with practitioners of the world’s oldest profession. “We saw business owners, doctors, and executives at big corporations,” Evans told the hosts.

More notably, Evans discussed the time a prostitute named “Cinnamon” reported an officer in his own unit for sleeping with prostitutes.

“We decided we were going to set up an undercover sting,” Evans recounted. “He was introduced to our undercover police officer and went into a hotel room with her… Our arrest team had gone down and taken him into custody. He said, ‘The only person I want to talk to is Todd Evans.'”

Evans recalled that the officer tried to pass off the entire episode as a giant misunderstanding: “He told me, ‘I know these girls are on the street I’m just try to help them out.'”

A skeptical Evans replied: “But you sat down on the bed and pulled your penis out.”

That’s when the officer offered the line about making the prostitutes feel comfortable, Evans said.

The officer was fired, arrested, and taken to jail, he added.

