92-Year-Old Police Officer Explains Why He Refuses to Retire After Six Decades in Law Enforcement

On the latest episode of Law&Crime’s podcast “Coptales,” Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin of the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sit down with Officer L.C. “Buckshot” Smith on Smith’s 92nd birthday.

“Buckshot,” whose been a police officer for over 60 years, recounted how he began his career working for free. “I wanted to be a police officer so bad I taken the job working for free,” Smith reflected. “I was working ballgames, Halloween, all football, baseball, and softball.”

Now, over 60 years into his career, “Buckshot” explains how almost everyone in Camden, Arkansas knows who he is. “Most people know me,” “Buckshot” said. “From five-years-old up, I helped a lot of people.”

“Buckshot” also touched on his approach to policing. “Wave at people… be polite,” he said. “This gun, and this badge, don’t make no police officer.”

Sgt. Larkin, who recently retired from policing, asked” Buckshot” if at 92 years old he would ever hang up his badge.

“When the good Lord says, ‘time to go,’ I’m waiting on the good Lord,” Smith said. “I don’t run around, I don’t hunt, I don’t fish, I wouldn’t have nothing to do.”

Smith ended the interview with some parting advice for other officers.

“Instead of using your gun, that’s what the taser is for,” Smith said. “You can tase somebody and get them to stop, instead of shooting them.”

