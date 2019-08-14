Featured Posts

Rap Artist A$AP Rocky Convicted of Assault; Will Not Serve Additional Time in Jail

by | 8:46 am, August 14th, 2019

Rap artist ASAP Rocky has been convicted of assault in Sweden but will not serve additional time in jail.

Rocky was arrested last month after a street attack which injured Mustafa Jafari, 19.  Images of the incident were recorded and posted on social media.  Swedish prosecutors accused members of ASAP Rocky’s entourage of editing the recordings to make Rocky look less culpable.

Rocky said he feared he was about to be attacked and fought back.

The incident gained the attention of President Donald Trump, who said the rapper was being treated unfairly.  U.S. officials warned Sweden of “negative consequences” should the case not go as American authorities wished.  Political leaders in Sweden said that the country’s independent judiciary would not bow to political pressure.

Swedish prosecutors sought a six-month sentence.  While the court convicted Rocky, it found that additional time in jail was not warranted because the crime was not that serious.  The so-called conditional sentence was predicted weeks ago by New York City Public Defender Brian Buckmire, who is also a live trial host on the Law&Crime Network:

Rocky was allowed to leave Sweden pending the verdict, which many observers took as a sign that he would not be further incarcerated.  He almost immediately resumed touring.

[Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post.]

Aaron Keller - On Air Host

Aaron Keller is an attorney licensed in two states. He holds a juris doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University. During law school, he completed legal residencies in the Office of the New Hampshire Attorney General and in a local prosecutor’s office. He was employed as a summer associate in the New Hampshire Department of Safety, which manages the state police, and further served as a summer law clerk for a New York trial judge. Before law school, Keller worked for television stations in New York and in the Midwest, mostly as an evening news anchor and investigative reporter. His original reporting on the Wisconsin murder of Teresa Halbach was years later featured in the Netflix film "Making A Murderer."

