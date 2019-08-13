Daily Debrief August 13th, 2019

Fallout continues from the breakdowns that led to accused paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide in jail. The warden may be on his way out. We give you an inside view of the American prison system from a former inmate and now a prison consultant.

And, the shocking verdict in the trial of the man accused of being at the center of the kidnapping, rape and murder of a college couple.

Plus, another verdict in the penalty phase of the Florida man convicted of killings his parents and brother after they cut him off from a Bulgarian webcam girl. Will it be life in prison or the death penalty?